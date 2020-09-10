PICA St Andrew office closed for sanitisation

The Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) is advising the public that its head offices on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew will be closed on Friday, September 11 to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation of the building.

This after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

PICA says all employees who may have been exposed have been asked to self-quarantine at home for the standard 14 days and will be referred to the Ministry of Health and Wellness for COVID– 19 testing and further instructions.

It says the office will reopen to the public on Monday, September 14.

Members of the public who wish to renew their passport applications are reminded that they may use the other offices located islandwide.

For further information, persons may contact the agency by calling 876-754-7422 or email info@pica.gov.jm or visit its website at pica.gov.jm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.