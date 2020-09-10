Scientist stumbles at Saturday’s last hurdle

IT was mixed fortunes for the Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) Sunrise 6 and Twilight 6 Tipsters at the weekend, seven of nine winners for Jimmie on Saturday, but a nil from 10 races on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Scientist nailed Saturday’s $6,049 Sunrise 6 but agonisingly omitted Jimmie and Indian Flame’s 2-1 shot, MADAM SECRETARY, in the Twilight 6 closer, missing out on $40,470, despite using three selections in the nightpan.

On Sunday, it was Shaggy and Rookie’s turn to hold heads and look to the skies, missing out on the Sunrise 6’s $67,976 payout in contrasting fashion. Ironically, both were beaten by back-to-back winners tipped by The Clockman and The Editor – PRINCESS KYRA in the third and SPLENDISD VISION in the fourth.

Rookie chose to bank HELMETTA in the third on his $1,920 Sunrise 6 wager whereas Shaggy had two selections in the fourth, SMOKEY TOPAZ and GOLDEN DESTINY, who was nabbed close home by CASE CLOSED breaking from post-position one at five furlongs straight.

It was a double whammy at the weekend in the Sunrise 6 for Shaggy, who, along with The Clockman, was toppled by REDFORD on Saturday, missing out on $6049.

The Clockman enters this weekend with a two-win lead in September’s $10,000 monthly incentive race with Jimmie, Indian Flame and Rookie hoping to make up ground. Sitting on 73 overall winners, The Clockman is 11 clear of Rookie.