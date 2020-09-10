St Andrew teen charged following gun seizure

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a seizure in Majesty Gardens, St Andrew on Tuesday.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that a team from the Specialized Operations Branch conducted operational activities in the area about 3:15 p.m. when a group of men was seen standing on the roadway.

They were accosted, searched and one Browning pistol with a magazine containing one round of ammunition was removed from the waistband of the now accused.

The juvenile, whose identity is being withheld to facilitate further investigations, was subsequently arrested and charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.