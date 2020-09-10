St Ann security guard charged after being caught on camera allegedly stealing

Forty-seven-year-old security guard Clive Gordon, of Parry Town, Ocho Rios in St Ann, has been charged with office breaking and larceny after he was allegedly captured on camera breaking into a building in the parish.

The police say Gordon was apprehended on Tuesday and $379,000 in cash recovered.

His court date is being finalised.

It is reported that about 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, the complainant was contacted by her security company and informed that the alarm at her business had been triggered.

The police were contacted and an investigation launched.

During the probe, security camera footage allegedly showing the accused entering the office through a window and stealing cash was obtained.

Gordon was later accosted by the police.

