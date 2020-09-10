St Catherine man accused of shooting at cops charged

A man accused of disobeying a signal to stop at a police checkpoint and firing at cops as he fled has been arrested and charged by detectives attached to the St Catherine North Division after months on the run.

The man, 23-year-old Carlos Crawford, of Tawes Meadows, Spanish Town, St Catherine has been charged with shooting with intent, discharge of a firearm to prevent arrest, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and driving a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

The police report that about 8:15 p.m., on Sunday, May 24, Crawford was signalled to stop at a checkpoint.

He reportedly disobeyed and sped off.

A police team attempted to intercept him, however, he fired at them.

Crawford escaped.

Investigations continued and on Tuesday, September 1, police personnel conducted operations in Tawes Meadows in the parish and Crawford was nabbed.

He was subsequently placed on an identification parade, where he was pointed out.

He is to appear before the Spanish Town Gun Court on Tuesday, September 15.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.