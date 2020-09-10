UWI Global Giving receives US$250,000 to establish endowment fund

DR DOYLE Slifer, a distinguished alumnus of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), has made a US$250,000 donation to The UWI’s Global Giving campaign, joining in building a culture of philanthropy at the regional university.

The gift is an initial investment towards the establishment of the Dr Doyle & Linda Slifer Endowment Fund, with the US$250,000 to exist in perpetuity and the investment income to be used to provide scholarships and bursaries to deserving medical students across the university’s five campuses.

A 93-year-old retired Board Certified Clinical and Surgical Pathologist in the United States, Slifer was The UWI’s first foreign student in the Faculty of Medicine. He shared that the period 1964 to 1968 turned out to be some of the best years of his life. Today, Dr Slifer is proud of The UWI’s reputation and its rankings by Times Higher Education – among the top in the hemisphere and among the top in the world – over the past three years.

Slifer has been a very generous benefactor of The UWI Faculty of Medicine, donating a range of equipment to the laboratories, and sponsorships towards tuition and fees, consistently over 50 years. He reconfirmed his loyalty and indebtedness to the university, and expressed his desire to extend The UWI legacy to deserving students by leaving an additional US$150,000 in his will for scholarships.

In thanking and commending the distinguished alum, Vice-Chancellor of The UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, conveyed that, “Slifer’s kindness and commitment to The UWI is deeply treasured, particularly because he shares the university’s recognition that education is one of the most critical means to personal freedom and fulfilment, and contributing to nation and region building.”

This contribution of the Dr Doyle & Linda Slifer Endowment Fund to UWI Global Giving is the university’s most significant contribution to the 2020 campaign which was aimed at assisting deserving students functioning in difficult social circumstances because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The month-long giving campaign which ran throughout August is an annual tradition for the university, targeting alumni and friends to help contribute to Caribbean development by ensuring the future of the region’s human resource capacity.