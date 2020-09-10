Westmoreland man charged with murder

Twenty-nine-year-old Ziggy Walker, a mechanic of Frome district, Westmoreland was on Tuesday charged with murder, shooting with intent, and illegal possession of firearm.

The police say he was charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

He is being accused of the murder of 21-year-old Richard Hill, otherwise called ‘Ritchie’, a mechanic of Cascade, Hanover.

The police report that about 5:25 p.m. on June 4, Hill was among a group of persons at a river when a motorcycle with Walker and another man aboard pulled up and opened gunfire.

Hill and another man were injured.

Hill’s body was later discovered by residents at a section of the river bank and the police contacted.

On arrival of the police, the crime scene was processed and Hill’s body was taken to the morgue.

The other man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Walker was subsequently arrested.

