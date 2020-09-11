‘Bittersweet’ departure for Homer Davis - Praises pour in for outgoing mayor’s stewardship

WESTERN BUREAU:

Accolades and well wishes poured in on Thursday for outgoing Mayor of Montego Bay Homer Davis as he addressed the St James Municipal Corporation’s (StJMC) monthly meeting as its chairman for the final time ahead of Sunday’s ceremony to ring in his successor, Leeroy Williams.

Davis, who has served as councillor for the Cambridge division since 2007 and was selected as mayor in 2016, described his impending departure as a “bittersweet” moment as he prepares to represent the St James Southern constituency as its newly elected member of parliament (MP).

“I will always carry every memory in my heart, wherever I go, and I will always be a part of this municipal corporation,” he told the meeting.

During his four-year mayoralty, Davis emphasised the reformation of the StJMC’s integrity and provision of water for various divisions in St James. He also sought to complete the sale of the Bogue Industrial Estate property.

Davis was also credited with working closely with the St James Health Department to suppress the spread of dengue fever and, more recently, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the parish.

Williams, who is councillor for the Montego Bay North division and served as deputy mayor during Davis’ tenure, said that the outgoing mayor’s legacy will be difficult to match.

“I respect you as a very good mayor and you have done an excellent job. I can say that your shoes are going to be very difficult ones to fill because of the work you have done,” Williams said in a brief address.

Michael Troupe, councillor of the Granville division and leader of the StJMC’s PNP minority, congratulated Davis on his new appointment as the MP for St James Southern, which he won after defeating the PNP’s Dr Walton Small 7,223 votes to 5,275 during the September 3 general election.

“I am not going to say that I am going to miss you, because you never give me the space to make a lot of trouble, but I want to wish you all the best in your new role as MP,” Troupe quipped amid laughter from other councillors.

“We have our differences here as councillors in this chamber, but I know you will make an excellent MP, and I am wishing you and your constituency all the best for the next five years.”

Christopher Thomas