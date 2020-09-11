Body of St Thomas fisherman pulled from sea

A search by the Marine Police in St Thomas for a fisherman suspected to have drowned in the Roselle area has ended in tragedy.

The body of 20-year-old Renaldo Rennie of White Horses in the parish was fished from the sea in the community this morning.

Rennie reportedly went missing yesterday.

The police report that Rennie and another man went diving for fish in the Roselle area on Thursday afternoon.

The police say the other man returned home and reported that Rennie got into difficulties while diving.

A search was reportedly delayed until 5 o'clock this morning due to challenges posed by lightning in the area.

Rennie’s body was found shortly after and taken to the hospital.

- Shanna Monteith

