Haughton’s Pharmacy opens Western Union outlet in Mandeville

Haughton’s Pharmacy, operated by 1920 Investments Limited, now offers residents of Mandeville additional options for the accessing of remittance services with their newly opened Western Union facility. Located at Shop 2 Caledonia Courts Plaza, just beside the pharmacy, the new Western Union opened to the public on September 1.

According to Francine Haughton, company director, “We heard the frustration of community members waiting to access their monies and saw this as an opportunity to diversify our business while solving a problem.”

The new Western Union location will be open between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and will also facilitate Bill Express payment services. Customers will also be able to sign up for direct transfers to their bank accounts.

Remittances are an important lifeline for families in Jamaica and account for the one of the largest inflows of foreign exchange for Jamaica – equivalent to about 16 per cent of GDP. In 2019, remittances into Jamaica ranged from US$166 million to US$232 million monthly.

Haughton’s Pharmacy is one of the oldest pharmacies in Jamaica, celebrating 100 years of continuous operation this year.