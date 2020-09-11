Man charged over Westmoreland domestic dispute

Thirty-three-year-old Naja Spence, otherwise called ‘Rasta’, an electrician of Hatfield, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland was Thursday charged for breaches of the Firearms Act and Offences Against the Person Act.

The police report that about 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, Spence and his common-law wife had an argument during which he allegedly used a knife and a firearm to threaten her.

A report was made to the police and Spence was later taken into custody and charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.

