Police probing suspected suicide in St Elizabeth

The police are probing a suspected case of suicide in St Elizabeth.

The deceased has been identified as 67-year-old Roy McClacken, a farmer of New Brunswick district.

The police report that about 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, a relative went to visit McClacken and found him hanging by his neck from a cord that was tied to a tree in the yard.

The police were called and the body was cut down and removed to the morgue after investigators processed the scene.

The investigation continues.

