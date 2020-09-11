Shalisha Stewart steps out for ‘Vogue Italia’

Shalisha Stewart is an elegant island portrait in this month’s Italian Vogue. Stewart celebrates her first appearance in Vogue wearing The Cloth from CFW master designer, Robert Young.

Excited about her stunning debut for Vogue, the eloquent Stewart says, “I think this is amazing for me and I’m happy that the shoot, which took place right here in Trinidad, features a full cast of Caribbean talent.” Shot by Kelly Ann Bobb and styled by Mark Eastman, the editorial captures a laid-back island vibe as Shalisha exudes elegance in the woods of her native twin-island republic.

The beautiful, soft-spoken Stewart has been home in Trinidad since battling a life-threatening illness but is now about to step back on to the high- fashion scene. “My surgery and recovery have gone well. Heading back into modelling by getting the nod from Vogue is great for me!” Shalisha is expected to resume duties in London and Paris this fall.

Shalisha is a photographer and stylist’s dream. The lean framed 5’11 model is a perfect hanger for beautiful clothes. And the French tapped her precisely for these features. While based in Europe, Shalisha was a favourite of top French labels, including Hermès and Études that booked her for a number of campaigns. She appeared in runway shows for Roksanda Ilincic, Temperley, J.JS Lee, Lemaire, Uma Wang and Christian Wijnants, Azzaro and Thom Browne.

To its credit, the Italian version of Vogue has been at the forefront of featuring black talent. Shalisha’s agency mate, Jeneil Williams, appeared in the magazine in their all-black issue, which was exclusively dedicated to stunning black fashion stars. With her September outing, Stewart adds to the long roster of models, including Francine James, Gaye McDonald, Oraine Barrett, Alexia Palmer, Hector Lincoln, Nell Robinson, Jaunel McKenzie, Nadine Willis and Sedene Blake, from Pulse, who have graced the pages of Vogue. Pulse superstar, Alicia Burke, not only featured in an editorial but also had the distinction of landing a 3-page fold-out cover for Vogue Italia.

An outstanding talent, Stewart was presented to the international market by Pulse. She is represented by Women Model Management both in Paris and New York. One of Europe’s largest agencies, Models 1, is her London agency.