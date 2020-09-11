St Andrew man charged with murder

Detectives in the St Andrew Central Division have arrested and charged 24-year-old Devaun Campbell, otherwise called ‘Chris’, with murder and conspiracy to commit murder following an interview.

Campbell was apprehended by the police on Tuesday.

He is to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, September 18.

The charges stem from the April 2019 murder of 38-year-old Kevin Barrett, a plumber of Beaumont Road, Kingston 7.

The police report Barrett was walking along the roadway when the accused and other men allegedly pounced upon him and shot him several times.

Barrett was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Campbell was subsequently arrested.

