St Mary carpenter killed in freak accident

Forty-eight-year-old Kenneth Williams, a carpenter of Mango Valley in St Mary, was killed in a freak accident in the Boscobel Housing Scheme in the parish on Thursday.

The police report that about 9:30 a.m., Williams was using scaffolding to do work on a three-storey house when he fell.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Oracabessa Police are investigating.

