Two alleged St James gangsters arrested after deadly shooting

The police are reporting that two top-tier gangsters in St James are now in their custody in hospital after engaging cops in a daring daylight gunfight in Catherine Hall on Friday.

The men were among a group of individuals who were fleeing the scene of a murder they had allegedly committed just moments before.

The police reported that about 11:20 a.m on Friday morning, 24-year-old Renor Anderson was watching over his friend’s roadside vending stall when he was approached by one of the suspects who shot him several times in his head and upper body, killing him.

The suspect then ran into an awaiting Nissan motor car, which sped off.

Members of the St James Quick Response Team were immediately deployed and a chase ensued.

The occupants of the vehicle reportedly opened fire at the police team and eventually crashed into a parked vehicle.

The police say four men got out of the Nissan motor car and continued firing at them, before fleeing in separate directions.

The chase continued on foot and Toussaint Lewis, otherwise called ‘Dada’, and Andre Reid, alias ‘Lil Zulus’, were accosted.

They had been shot.

The police say two illegal firearms suspected to have been used to commit the murder were seized from both men.

The injured gangsters remain at a hospital in serious condition under police guard.

Lewis and Reid were both recently released from detention in the St James state of public emergency.

The police say they are both before the courts for charges including murder, illegal possession of firearms and other violent crimes.

One of the suspects is a person of interest in a murder committed two weeks ago.

Both are currently subject to conditions of bail requiring them to report to police stations in Hanover and St James.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), in the past 18 months, four illegal firearms have been confiscated by the police from one of the suspects on three separate occasions.

Andre Reid is to reappear in the Western Regional Gun Court on October 2, 2020 to answer charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Since the start of 2020, the St James Police Division has removed 90 illegal firearms from the streets of the parish, including several high-tech high-powered rifles, according to the CCU.

