Westmoreland fisherman charged in relation to fatal stabbing

Westmoreland fisherman 29-year-old Devon Ramsay, otherwise called ‘Addis', of Rickets Street in the parish was on Thursday charged with murder.

His court date is being finalised.

Ramsay was arrested during a police operation on Sunday, September 6.

The police report that about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 4, the deceased, 52-year-old Shawn Brooks, was among a group of men at a gas station in Dunbar River in the parish when he had a dispute with another man.

It is alleged that during the dispute Brooks used a machete to chop the man and ran.

Ramsey, who saw the incident unfold, reportedly intervened and stabbed Brooks.

The police were summoned and Brooks and the other injured man were taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead and the other man treated and released.

Ramsay was subsequently arrested.

