Another COVID death under investigation; 112 new cases

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is investigating the death of another COVID-19 patient bringing the number of deaths now under investigation to five.

So far, 40 people have died from the disease since March 10. There are 29 people who are moderately ill at the moment, the ministry said, and seven who are deemed critically ill.

Meanwhile, there have been 112 new positive cases in the past 24 hours, the ministry said on its website, bringing the total number of cases to 3,623 since March 10. Clarendon has had the most number of cases in the past day with 15 new positive diagnoses, followed closely by St Catherine with 14 and St James with 11. Hanover has recorded three cases; Portland and St Mary two each and Trelawny and St Ann one each.

Twenty-one people have recovered from the disease in the past day, bringing the total to 1,072 so far since March.

