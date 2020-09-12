Claver-Carone to succeed Moreno as IDB president

Mauricio J. Claver-Carone has been elected to serve as the fifth president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The announcement was made today by the IDB via a release posted to its website.

Claver-Carone was elected during an electronic meeting of the bank’s board of governors. He is take office on October 1 for a five-year term.

He will succeed current president Luis Alberto Moreno.

Claver-Carone is currently deputy assistant to the US President and senior director for Western Hemisphere affairs at the US National Security Council. He previously served as US representative to the International Monetary Fund and as senior adviser to the undersecretary for International Affairs at the US Department of the Treasury.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Rollins College; Juris Doctor from The Catholic University of America, and Master of Laws in International and Comparative Law from Georgetown University Law Center.

As president, he will oversee the operations of the IDB Group, which comprises the IDB, IDB Invest and IDB Lab.

To be elected president, a candidate must receive a majority of the total voting power of the IDB’s member countries and the support of at least 15 of the 28 regional member countries (26 borrowing member countries, plus Canada and the United States). The Washington DC-based IDB has a total of 48 member countries and offices in all borrowing countries, as well as in Europe and Asia.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.