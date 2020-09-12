Montague confident of Westmoreland Eastern win, as magisterial recount continues

Chairman of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Robert Montague has expressed confidence that the constituency of Westmoreland Eastern will be won by the JLP at the end of the magisterial recount still under way in the parish capital, Savanna-la-Mar.

Montague who, along with other JLP officials, is in the parish to support the party's candidate, Daniel Lawrence, told reporters that, similar to the Westmoreland Western and Westmoreland Central constituencies, which were considered safe seats for the PNP, Westmoreland Eastern will be won by the JLP at the end of the judicial process.

"Eastern Westmoreland is a seat that we are gunning for and we campaigned vigorously with respect in the seat, " Montague said.

"At the end of the magisterial recount Danny (Daniel) Lawrence will become the member of parliament for Eastern Westmoreland and will serve all the people to the best of his ability, " the JLP chairman insisted.

He continued: "We will take it home. We have to respect the democratic institutions and processes, which we are doing now, and I think what we are doing now is a testament to our maturing as a nation."

He expressed confidence that the court would also dismiss any submission made by lawyers for the People's National Party's candidate, Luther Buchanan, to swing the seat in his favour.

Earlier today, Maurice McCurdy, lead attorney for Buchanan, served notice of their intention to make a submission contesting the manner in which ballots marked for their candidate were being rejected.

"We are confident that the motion will be dismissed and the proceedings will continue. It has been going very well and the court has been standing up to its highest traditions," Montague said.

Attorneys for Lawrence filed for a recount after Buchanan was declared the winner earlier this week, following a vote by the returning officer in favour of Buchanan to break the tie between the candidates.

Both candidates had polled 4,834 deadlock after Sunday's official recount. Independent candidate, Haile MiKa'el received 43 votes.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.