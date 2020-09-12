Plea for policing along Salt Pond, Lakes Pen roads following gun attack

A relative of a public transport operator is calling for increased policing along the Salt Pond and Lakes Pen roads in St Catherine, following an alleged early- morning attack in the area.

The operator received a bullet to the arm about 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, as he transported a passenger. He was treated in hospital and released, but is to undergo surgery at a later date.

"Him say the man bend down in the bush and as him and him eye make four, him drive off," the relative told our newsroom, as the operator remained too perturbed to speak about the attack.

The incident was reported to the police.

"We need to do something about this," the relative urged the authorities.

He is the second transport operator to encounter a similar attack in the area.

Television Jamaica reported the ordeal of a taxi man earlier this week, as he transported a female passenger in the early hours of Monday morning. A lone gunman emerged from bushes and shot at the vehicle. A bullet entered through the windscreen, but the taxi man and the passenger escaped injury.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.