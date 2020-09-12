St Ann Police arrest three following robbery; search on for a fourth man

The St Ann Police have arrested three men and are on the hunt for a fourth, following a robbery yesterday in Content Gardens, Ocho Rios.

The police allege that about 8:12 a.m. yesterday, the complainant was opening a store when she was approached by a man, dressed in a hooded sweater and mask, who brandished a firearm and proceeded to rob the store of $6,200 and a camera.

The man placed the items in a black bag before leaving, the police said in a Twitter thread this afternoon. The complainant raised an alarm and residents assisted her to search for the man. The alleged robber was later held by a resident and identified as an ex-employee of the store.

A tussle then ensued between the man and a resident who wrestled the bag away from alleged robber before he escaped in a waiting white Nissan AD Wagon. The police were called and upon their arrival, the black bag was handed over.

The bag was searched and one Hi-Point Ruger nine millimetre pistol with five nine millimetre cartridges, a camera and $6,200 were found.

The police say investigations led them to the Exchange Main Road where the Nissan AD Wagon was intercepted with two men aboard. They were arrested and the car seized by the police. Further investigations led to the arrest of a third man.

An operation was later conducted in Farm Hill, Exchange, St, Ann where a house, occupied by the alleged robber was searched and one nine millimetre cartridge and his employment identification card found in his suitcase. However, the man remains on the run.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.