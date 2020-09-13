Handheld traffic ticketing devices being piloted in Manchester

The Ministry of National Security, on the weekend, continued its pilot of new handheld traffic ticketing devices.

The devices were tested by the police in Mandeville, Manchester, on Friday, as they conducted traffic duties.

About 100 devices are being tested in the three-month pilot phase to determine the durability of the devices and their effectiveness. If satisfied, the ministry said ample numbers of the devices will be procured for distribution across the country.

Leader of the transformation project, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Trevor McCurdy, said the pilot “will allow officers and other personnel who will use the Traffic Ticket Management System (TTMS) to be able to identify challenges that they may have and to suggest ways of improving the system with the aid of eGov Jamaica."

New devices will assist to improve conduct and efficiency

In a release from the ministry, commanding officer for the Manchester Police Division, Superintendent Gary Francis, said on Friday that the handheld TTMS will assist to improve ethical conduct and enhance day-to-day operations for the police.

“The operations of the JCF will improve immensely with the increased use of technology. It will improve efficiency, the economy, effectiveness and even ethics within the organisation," he was quoted as saying.

He said the new system “reduces the time officers spend treating with tickets, giving them more time to do other things and to better serve citizens”.

Francis added that the handheld devices to be implemented will eliminate manual record-keeping, reduce paper use and the ticket book, by facilitating an ease of data retrieval while enhancing accountability.

“If a ticket is prepared and sent off, you can track it, because there are number of mechanisms now in place to account for the officer identification, the current location and so on," he noted.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lloyd Darby, who also operates in the parish, said the police are confident the new system will work.

“Hopefully, the system will aid in reducing the likelihood of outstanding warrants, which has become the norm. If persons don’t feel that when they commit offences they will be swiftly brought to justice, then we won’t have the order on our streets that we want, and so we hope this is a step in the right direction of getting more compliance because of a better system,” he added.

