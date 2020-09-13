Leeroy Williams is new Mayor of Montego Bay

Councillor for the Montego Bay North division in St James, Leeroy Williams, is the new Mayor of Montego Bay and chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation.

His appointment comes following the resignation of Homer Davis who was elected member of parliament for St James Southern in the general elections on September 3.

Williams, who had previously served as Davis’ deputy mayor, was appointed during a special sitting of the corporation at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in Sam Sharpe Square in the city. The sitting was held following Davis’ formal resignation from the municipal corporation.

Williams’ new appointment is in line with Section 19, Subsection 3 of the Local Governance Act of 2016, which states that: “In the event of the death, resignation, or disqualification from any cause, of the Chairperson of the Council of a Municipal Corporation, the deputy mayor shall forthwith succeed to the office of Chairperson, and shall…continue in office for the remainder of the term of the chairperson.”

Richard Vernon, councillor for the Montego Bay South division, was elected deputy mayor. He defeated Dwight Crawford, councillor for the Spring Garden division, after the 14 councillors present for Sunday’s meeting gave eight votes to Vernon in contrast to five for Crawford.

