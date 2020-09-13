Live what you LEARN

This week, we will complete the acronym LEARN, which has taught us the practical steps to attaining wisdom. The Word of God says it is the number-one thing we need to desire in life because if we get wisdom, it is going to affect every other thing in our lives for the better. Solomon wrote: “If you become wise, you’ll be the one to benefit. If you scorn wisdom, you’ll be the one to suffer.” Proverbs 9:12 (NLT)

N – NOW DO IT!

When we listen to the truth, engage with friends to discuss the truth, ask questions about the truth, remember and reinforce the truth, then all that is left is for us is to walk out the truth. If we don’t do it, we are not going to be wise, no matter how much we know of the Bible.

Here is what the Bible says, James 1:22-25 (GNT): “Do not deceive yourselves by just listening to his word; instead, put it into practice. If you listen to the word, but do not put it into practice you are like people who look in a mirror and see themselves as they are. They take a good look at themselves and then go away and at once forget what they look like. But if you look closely into the perfect law that sets people free, and keep on paying attention to it and do not simply listen and then forget it, but put it into practice — you will be blessed by God in what you do.”

Notice the blessing comes not from hearing or knowing, but from doing, that is, from practice.

Wisdom is a choice. We can choose to be wise. Happiness is a choice. Being close to God is a choice. We just looked at the five ways, as outlined by the Word, to become wise for the rest of our lives. What are you going to do about it? Are you going to now do it? God does not bless good intentions. God blesses wise choices, and He says it is our move, our choice. Will you do the wise thing? Make the personal commitment between you and God to walk out what we have learnt.

OUR COMMITMENT TO LEARN

L – I will learn God’s Word by listening to it daily.

E – I will engage with friends who challenge me to grow and be better

A – I will ask smart questions and be willing to accept correction.

R – I will commit to memory and reinforce what I learn by memorising the key Bible verse.

N – I will apply and practise what I learn in every area of my life.

We are living in a season in which we are faced with unprecedented situations daily and need to make decisions with no previous point of reference. We desperately need wisdom to engage these unchartered waters, and the Word of God gives us a road map to attaining and walking in God’s wisdom. There is an earthly wisdom that comes from man, but it does not produce the good fruit that the wisdom of God produces. The Bible says in Proverbs 4:7 (TLB), “Getting wisdom is the most important thing you can do!”