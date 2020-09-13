Minister challenges commissioner to investigate allegations of vote-buying

Well-known Baptist minister, author and Gleaner columnist, Reverend Devon Dick, today challenged the police to investigate acts of vote-buying in St Thomas ahead of the September 3 general elections.

Making reference to an event where candidates for both political parties were seen, the St Thomas native called the Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson to probe the matter. He was delivering the main sermon this morning during the annual Assize church service, marking the beginning of the Michaelmas term of the High Court at which the police commissioner was present. The service took place at the Webster Memorial United Church in St Andrew.

“I want to ask the Commissioner of Police, if he wants to be 'that guy' to launch an investigation into an allegation that a public figure in eastern St Thomas, in the glaring light of television, and based on the Disaster Risk Management Act, should not have been there,” Dick said.

He continued: “I am from St Thomas where a young farmer was charged about $100, 000 for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act. I wonder whether he wants to be the guy to investigate claims of vote-buying showed on television. Based on the clip, if it wasn't doctored, there were two candidates on the scene in eastern St Thomas- one from the JLP and one from the PNP. Investigate whether one or both engaged publicly in vote-buying. These events were captured on the glaring light of television. No one should brazenly and boldly flout the laws of the land. Otherwise, corruption is going to reign like Hurricane Gilbert.”

Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown wrote to now member of parliament- elect, Dr Michelle Charles days before the general election, regarding an event where she and her father, now retired Member of Parliament, Pearnel Charles, were seen addressing sugar workers and handing out payments of $50,000 from public funds. In a Television Jamaica news report, the People’s National Party’s candidate, Dr Fenton Ferguson was also seen at the same event.

The ombudsman had argued in her letter that if the allegations were true, then Michelle Charles breached the Agreement and Declaration on Political Conduct (Code) standard 1, by using public or private funds to improperly influence electors' choices.

During an interview with Dionne Jackson Miller on Radio Jamaica’s Beyond the Headlines on Friday, Pearnel Charles had dismissed the allegations and said a response was sent to the ombudsman, whose reply he was awaiting.

Fair justice system needed

Dick had raised the St Thomas matter during his sermon, as he charged the island’s judiciary and police high command to work to eradicate the notion that the justice system favours the rich and powerful in society.

He said sentences handed down by Jamaica’s courts must reflect a culture of fairness, so that the well-known and powerful are not perceived to be treated differently from ordinary citizens before the courts.

Pointing to history to underscore his point, he said a review of court cases during a period in the 1860s showed that the ruling class in St Thomas never lost a court case against peasants, pointing to longstanding bias in judgements handed down.

But making a more recent reference, he pointed to May's Verzuz clash between dancehall veterans Bounty Killer and Beenie Man to underscore his point.

Dick took issue with Beenie Man's calling out of policemen who had come to discharge their duties under the Disaster Risk Management Act by terminating the session.

“It is such a pity, that COVID-19 protocols seemed to have been disregarded to most of those in the studio. The question for us friends is: 'Are we willing to be ‘that guy’ who opposes injustice in uncertain and uncomfortable times'? Are we willing to develop a love for justice no matter the cost? Do we love justice like God?" Dick argued.

He continued: "Injustice anywhere should make our skins crawl. Justice everywhere should put a smile on our faces. Be 'that guy' that loves justice; is fair, merciful and compassionate. Being fair is a call to be impartial and independent, unbiased and objective, be even-handed, irrespective of school ties, political party loyalty, sexual proclivity, church affiliation, Lodge connection and socio-economic status."

