No water for Hanover communities until Thursday; disruption in Westmoreland

Communities in Hanover served by the New Milns Pumping Station should brace for water disruptions until Thursday, the National Water Commission (NWC) says, due a mechanical issue at the facility.

The NWC says communities that should be affected are: New Milns, Welcome, Cacoon, Nyerere Farm, Haddington, Watford Hill and Woodland.

Meanwhile in Westmoreland, a power supply issue has affected the Cave Pumping Station, leaving several communities without water.

The communities affected are: Cave, Cave Mountain, Red Gate, Water Wheel, Ferris and Scott Hill.

NWC says the Jamica Public Service Company has been contacted and water should be restored as soon as the issue has been resolved.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.