Environment champions - Impromptu stop with Digicel Rising Star team leads media personality Terri-Karelle Reid to initiate Kingston Harbour clean-up

An unplanned stop along Port Royal Street in Kingston for a Digicel Rising Stars video shoot last week revealed a trail of plastic bottles on the coastline of the Kingston Harbour.

“When I looked along the coastline, I couldn’t believe the amount of garbage,” said media personality Terri-Karelle Reid.

Bothered by what she saw, Reid decided to rid the strip of the bottles and made an open invitation on her Instagram page last Friday.

With less than a day’s notice, just under 50 volunteers in masks and gloves showed up at the location Saturday morning.

“I know that this is a band-aid, but I also know that if the rain continues and the tide comes up, all of these bottles are going to go right into the sea ... .We need environmental laws and they need to be enforced. Other countries do it, so why can’t we?” Reid queried.

She said that a lot of people commended the effort, but gave up on the idea that it would make a difference.

“As much as I get demotivated when I see the issues that we keep on having with litter, I know that if we want to bring about change, we have to be that change,” she said.

EVERYBODY’S ACTION AFFECTS US

Reid continued: “If it’s one thing coronavirus has shown us, is that we rely on everybody. Everybody’s action and inaction affects us all.”

Polygenics Consulting represented the majority of volunteers and director Olivia McKnight said participating was a “natural response”.

Toyota Jamaica Managing Director Tom Connor told The Gleaner that he postponed his Saturday morning plans to join in the activity.

“I think we need to take better care of Jamaica. It’s all about awareness and bringing it to people’s attention not to throw garbage out in this manner,” Connor said.

Chadd-Rick Clarke, who is a “big fan” of Terri-Karelle, was accompanied by two friends for the clean-up.

“When we have Coastal Clean-up Day, I’ve always been integral. I think, though, it is more than just the clean-up; it is really to get in the minds of our fellow Jamaicans to practise better disposal,” said Clarke.

International Coastal Clean-up Day is observed annually on the third Saturday in September and traditionally attracts thousands of volunteers, who turn out to remove garbage from Jamaica’s coastline.

The activities for this year have been postponed owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the island.

Terri-Karelle Reid used the opportunity to urge Jamaicans not to wait on national efforts: “Just like what I’ve done here, we can decide as groups – like how we decide to go and eat together, do lunch together or party together,” she said.

