Hanover records decline in murder rate

WESTERN BUREAU:

Six persons have been shot, four fatally, in the parish of Hanover since the start of September 2020, while there was no incident of shooting or murder in that parish for the month of August 2020. In another incident, gunmen fired at a house, causing the occupants, who escaped unhurt, to have to flee their home.

Against this background, the police have stepped up their operations within the parish, while giving a commitment that they intend to see to it that 2020 ends with fewer incidents of murder and shootings than 2019, in keeping with the trend where 2019 ended with fewer incidents in that parish than 2018.

As at September 10, there were 22 murders in the parish, while there were 31 at the end of 2019.

“Just to say that for the month of September we have not started all that well, but the month of August was a very good month, we had no records of any incidents, shootings or murder (in August), it was a good month,” Superintendent of Police in charge of Hanover, Sharon Beeput, reported at the Hanover Municipal Corporation meeting last Thursday.

NOT DOING BADLY

“So far the figure to date is 22 (murders), and last year we ended the year on 31, so we are not doing badly, and we have three months to go, October, November and December, and we are sure that we are not going to reach the 31.

“We are working hard on that, we want to end the year with a decrease. We have done it for the previous years, and I am sure we can achieve that,” Beeput stated.

She said the shooting incidents in September took place in the areas of Greenland, Richmond, Middlesex and Sandy Bay, adding that the police have instituted operations in the troubled areas to put a cap on the situation. She argued that the quick and meticulous action by the Hanover police has led to one of the September shooting murders already been solved, and one 9mm pistol recovered.

Superintendent Beeput outlined that the Hanover police have developed a 90-day crime-reduction plan, under which a no-tolerance approach is being taken to many issues within the parish. She mentioned that several motorcycles have been seized by the police across the parish, noting that motorcycles have been prominent in several lawbreaking matters.