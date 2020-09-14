Illegal gun recovered in St James, teen and man arrested

A teenage boy and a man are in custody in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition in St James on Saturday.

The police report that about 9:30 p.m., a team was on patrol on Kings Street in the parish when the minor and the man were seen walking along the roadway and acted in a manner which arose their suspicion.

A search was carried out and one Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition were taken from the waistband of the teen, according to the police.

They were both arrested and taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld at this time to facilitate further investigations.

