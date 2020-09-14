MPs, Senators to be sworn in tomorrow

The new session of Parliament will begin tomorrow with the swearing-in of Senators and Members of Parliament.

The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston to facilitate social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Access to the ceremony will be restricted and members of the public are encouraged to follow the proceedings which will be broadcast live on television and the Internet.

