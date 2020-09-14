NWC Spanish Town office closed for sanitisation

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that its office in Spanish Town, St Catherine will be closed today to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation.

The utility company says the activities are being undertaken as part of its precautionary measures.

Normal office hours will resume on Tuesday, September 15.

Customers and the general public are being advised to visit the NWC’s website at www.nwcjamaica.com to have their various transactions and queries addressed.

