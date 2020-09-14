Over 1,500 pounds of ganja seized in Portland, man arrested

A man is in custody following the seizure of over 1,500 pounds of compressed ganja by the Area 2 Narcotics Police during an operation in the Wey Bridge Housing Scheme, Manchioneal in Portland.

According to the police, the illicit drug has an estimated street value of $6.358 million.

The police say a team carried out a search at a house about 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, where 31 knitted bags along with five buckets containing ganja were found in a room.

The ganja, which weighed approximately 1,589.5 pounds, was seized and the occupant arrested.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

