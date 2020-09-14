Phillips names four women among eight Opposition senators

Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips has named four women among his eight senators to be sworn in to Upper House Tuesday.

In the leadership debate, Phillips had committed to naming 50 per cent of women as opposition senators.

KD Knight, Wensworth Skeffery and the People's National Party (PNP's) defeated St James West Central candidate Dr Andre Haughton have not been returned.

Phillips said the group reflects the PNP's commitment to a Senate that is a distinct deliberative body as intended by the Constitution of Jamaica.

"It does not, as a consequence, include any of the unsuccessful candidates in the recently held General Elections, which has been a longstanding principle of the Party," Phillips said.

The Opposition Leader also said the Senate appointments bring together youth along with people of experience and include a wide range of national stakeholders including workers, private sector, professionals, academic community and others.

Opposition Senators

Donna Scott-Mottley, Attorney-at-Law, will remain as Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate

Dr. Floyd Morris, University Lecturer and Director of the Centre for Disability Studies at UWI

Sophia Fraser Binns, Attorney -at- Law

Damion Crawford, Businessman

Norman Horne, Businessman

Lambert Brown, Trade Unionist

Janice Allen, Business Development Consultant

Gabriella Morris, Communications Specialist

