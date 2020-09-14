Police probing report of voting irregularities in Westmoreland Eastern

Commanding officer for the Westmoreland Police Division Superintendent Robert Gordon has confirmed that an investigation is under way into allegations of voting irregularities in the Westmoreland Eastern constituency.

Gordon this afternoon told The Gleaner that a report was filed with the police earlier today.

He says cops are now on the ground doing their investigations.

The seat was contested by incumbent Luther Buchanan of the People's National Party (PNP), Daniel Lawrence of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), and independent candidate Haile MiKa'el.

The result of the ballots cast in the September 3 poll is being challenged in a magisterial recount now in its third day before parish judge Steve Walters in the Westmoreland Parish Count in Savanna-la-mar.

Attorneys for Lawrence filed for the recount after Buchanan was declared the winner following the returning officer's vote for him.

The vote was to break the 4,834 deadlock between the candidates after the official count two Sundays ago.

So far, 107 of the 117 boxes have been counted.

- Albert Ferguson

