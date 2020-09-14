Mon | Sep 14, 2020

Rohan Chung heads to Supreme Court after unsatisfactory ballot recount

Chung: It's unfair when you find preliminary numbers coming in and persons are voting more than what is on the Voters' List.

Independent Manchester Central candidate Rohan Chung has said he will be heading to the Supreme Court for a judicial review of the ballot count after an unsatisfactory magisterial recount, which ended Monday.

"It's unfair when you find preliminary numbers coming in and persons are voting more than what is on the Voters' List," said Chung.

He said there were other irregularities which he intends to challenge.

In the meantime, Chung has been served with claims of over $2 million in legal fees by the other parties.

At the end of the recount, the Jamaica Labour Party's Rhoda Crawford polled 8,139 votes while the People's National Party's Peter Bunting received 6,989 votes and Chung, 48 votes.

Crawford said it's time to review the law to ensure that only viable claims are accepted for magisterial recounts.