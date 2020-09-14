Rohan Chung heads to Supreme Court after unsatisfactory ballot recount

Independent Manchester Central candidate Rohan Chung has said he will be heading to the Supreme Court for a judicial review of the ballot count after an unsatisfactory magisterial recount, which ended Monday.

"It's unfair when you find preliminary numbers coming in and persons are voting more than what is on the Voters' List," said Chung.

He said there were other irregularities which he intends to challenge.

WATCH: "Poor people need to know that their money is being spent wisely," says Rohan Chung shortly after leaving the Manchester Parish Court before the announcement of the results of the Magisterial Recount for Manchester Central. (Tamara Bailey video) #GLNRToday pic.twitter.com/NXrry5Acvn — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) September 14, 2020

In the meantime, Chung has been served with claims of over $2 million in legal fees by the other parties.

At the end of the recount, the Jamaica Labour Party's Rhoda Crawford polled 8,139 votes while the People's National Party's Peter Bunting received 6,989 votes and Chung, 48 votes.

Crawford said it's time to review the law to ensure that only viable claims are accepted for magisterial recounts.

@jlpjamaica's candidate for Manchester Central, Rhoda-Moy Crawford is calling for the laws governing the magisterial recount to be amended to avoid potentially frivolous requests. She won the recount with 8,139 votes while Peter Bunting took 6,989 votes, Rohan Chung secured 48. pic.twitter.com/gtzzsFEpRN — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) September 14, 2020

She said she was relieved that the recount has ended in time for her to be among MP to be sworn in on Tuesday.

This morning Chief Justice Bryan Sykes commented on the magisterial recount filed by Chung.

"While persons may be concerned about the time that it is taking, it's an important dimension to the rule of law and for that we should be thankful," Sykes said.