St Mary farmer charged in connection with fatal machete attack

St Mary farmer 21-year-old Narval Johnson, otherwise called ‘Poison’, of Fort Stewart district in Enfield was on Saturday charged with murder.

He is accused of killing another farmer, 48-year-old Anthony Eddie of Fort Stewart district, Enfield, in Board Villa district in the parish on Friday, September 4.

The police report that Johnson’s brother and Eddie had a dispute in August.

On Friday, September 4, Johnson saw Eddie riding a bicycle and reportedly attacked him with a machete.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Eddie was seen with several chop wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson was arrested and later charged with murder.

His court date is being finalised.

