Two killed in St Catherine crash

A motorcyclist and a pillion died as a result of injuries they received in a motor vehicle collision on the McCooks Pen main Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as 17-year-old Javier Kinglock of McVickers Lane, Spanish Town and 25-year-old Andrew Ricketts, of Old Harbour Road, both in St Catherine.

The police report that about 9:10 p.m., Javier was driving the motorcycle towards Spanish Town when he lost control and collided with a Toyota Coaster bus and a Toyota Succeed motor car.

The police were summoned and both Javier and Ricketts were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police say the passengers in the bus as well as in the car were not hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.

