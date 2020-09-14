Two more COVID-19 deaths, 162 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 44.

The deceased are a 76-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew and a 73-year-old man from St Catherine.

Both had comorbidities.

The health ministry is also reporting that 162 new cases were recorded with ages ranging from two to 89-years-old, increasing the total to 3,933 cases with 2,648 of them active.

Seventy of the new cases are male, 91 female, and one case is under investigation.

Twelve more persons have recovered, increasing the tally to 1,611.

Some 100 people are hospitalised, 28 are moderately ill and seven critical.

Thirty-eight persons are in government quarantine with 26,400 at home.

