Updated | Int'l space station to be visible from Jamaica today

The International Space Station will today be visible from Jamaica with the naked eye.

This will be possible around 7:08 p.m.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) notes that sightings of the space station typically occur within a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset.

This, NASA added, is the optimum viewing period as the sun reflects off the space station and contrasts against the darker sky.

The space station is a multi-nation construction project that is the largest single structure humans ever put into space.

It is a collaboration of 15 nations working together to create a world-class, state-of-the-art orbiting research facility.

