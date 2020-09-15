900 ballots left to be counted in Westmoreland Eastern

Approximately 900 ballots, including 12 rejected votes, are now under lock and key in 10 boxes scheduled to be counted in today's fourth and deciding day of the magisterial recount between incumbent Luther Buchanan of the People's National Party and Daniel Lawrence, the Jamaica Labour Party challenger for the Westmoreland Eastern seat.

Parish judge Steve Walters is presiding over the recounting at the Westmoreland Parish Court in Savanna-la-mar, which is scheduled to resume this morning at 10 o'clock.

At the end of yesterday’s proceeding, Buchanan has so far tallied 15 of the rejected votes to Lawrence's 26, a lead that could prove ultimately decisive in a parliamentary seat that was a deadlocked at the end of the official count before the returning officer's tie-breaker vote on September 7.

Some 107 ballots were rejected following the September 3 poll.

From the 107 boxes counted up to yesterday, Lawrence enters the final furlong this morning leading by 290, having received 4,543 votes to Buchanan's 4,253 votes.

Independent candidate Haile MiKa'el has received 30 votes.

Attorneys for the JLP filed the magisterial recount after Buchanan was declared the winner following the returning officer’s vote.

That vote was to break the 4,834 tie between the candidates after the official recount.

