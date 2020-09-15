Illegal gun recovered in St Elizabeth

Cops attached to the Black River Police recovered a 9mm Luger High Point pistol during raid on Galleon Beach in Crawford district, St Elizabeth on Monday.

The police report that between 9:30 a.m., and 10:40 a.m., several premises were searched and the firearm found.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations continue.

