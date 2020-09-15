Immigration Corner | Are British subjects eligible for passports?

Dear Mr Bassie,

I am not sure if I am eligible for a British passport as I believe that I am classified as a British subject, but not a British citizen. I am hoping that you can provide some clarity on this for me.

N.S.

Dear N.S.,

Persons can apply for a British passport if they have British nationality. However, there are some circumstances where the application can be refused, or the existing passport can be retained.

Persons must have British nationality to apply for or hold a British passport.

Having British nationality does not guarantee persons a passport. For example, persons may not get a new passport, or their existing passport may be taken from them if:

• They are suspected of a serious crime and an arrest warrant has been issued;

• A court order stops them having a UK passport or restricts their travel;

• They are on bail and bail conditions mean that they cannot leave the UK;

• They have been brought back to the UK at the government’s expense and have not repaid what they owe;

• They have received a European Union or United Nations order which restricts their travel.

A passport can also be cancelled or not renewed if it is for a child and there is a court order in place stopping the child from leaving the UK.

Please be aware that eligibility and entitlement to a British passport will be considered at the time of applying. Also, passports belong to the government and can be cancelled or withdrawn at any time.

Please note that persons can apply for a British passport if he/she is a:

• British citizen;

• British overseas territory citizen;

• British overseas citizen;

• British subject;

• British national (overseas);

• British protected person.

BRITISH SUBJECT

With respect to being a British subject, until 1949, nearly everyone with a close connection to the United Kingdom was called a ‘British subject’. All citizens of Commonwealth countries were collectively referred to as ‘British subjects’ until January 1983. However, this was not an official status for most of them and since 1983, very few people have qualified as British subjects.

WHO IS A BRITISH SUBJECT?

Persons who became a British subject on January 1, 1983, if, until then, they were either:

• A British subject without citizenship, which means they were a British subject on December 31, 1948, who did not become a citizen of the UK and colonies, a Commonwealth country, Pakistan or Ireland;

• A person who had been a citizen of Ireland on December 31, 1948, and had made a claim to remain a British subject.

Persons also became a British subject on January 1, 1983, if they were women who had registered as a British subject on the basis of marriage to a man in one of the above categories.

CHILDREN OF BRITISH SUBJECTS

British subjects cannot normally pass on that status to their children if the children were born after January 1, 1983.

However, a child may be a British subject if he/she were born on or after January 1, 1983, in the UK or a British overseas territory, and all the following apply when they were born:

• One of their parents is a British subject;

• Neither parent is a British citizen, British overseas territory citizen or British overseas citizen;

• They would be stateless without British subject status.

RIGHTS AS A BRITISH SUBJECT

With respect to rights as a British subject, person can hold a British passport and get consular assistance and protection from UK diplomatic posts. However, persons are usually subject to immigration controls and do not have the automatic right to live or work in the UK; there are only rare exceptions to this. Also, these persons are not considered a UK national by the European Union.

All the best.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com.