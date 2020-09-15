Immigration Corner | My mother died ... now what?

Dear Mrs Dahlia Walker-Huntington,

I need some help regarding my filing. My mother, who was my petitioner, passed away in December 2018. However, I received an email from the National Visa Center (NVC) in January of this year to start processing my visa.

Is it possible for the process to continue without the petitioner? If not, what are my other options, if any?

Thank you in advance.

– K.K.

Dear K.K.,

My condolences at the passing of your mother. When a petitioner dies, the filing, for all intents and purposes, also ends with the death of the petitioner. However, there is a provision to continue the filing with a substitute financial sponsor.

In a filing where the petitioner is still living and requires a joint sponsor, any United States (US) citizen or green card holder can be the joint sponsor. However, in a situation where the petitioner dies, the substitute financial sponsor must be one from a specific list of family members. This substitute financial sponsor will have to submit an Affidavit of Support along with supporting documentation to show the familial relationship with you, and documents to substantiate their earnings.

Additionally, you will be required to make a humanitarian request for the reinstatement of your filing without the petitioner. Since NVC now has your file and is ready to proceed, you must advise them of the passing of your mother and they will send your file back to US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) for the additional processing with the substitute financial sponsor, etc.

Unfortunately, this is a process than can sometimes take years. The USCIS has no stated time frame for the processing of these substitute financial sponsors and humanitarian requests, and it can be quite frustrating. In my practice, I have seen applications approved in a matter of weeks and others take years, without any explanation.

