St James man charged following gun seizure

Twenty-nine-year-old Demar Levy of Flower Hill in Salt Spring, St James has been charged in connection with the seizure of a firearm in his community on Sunday.

The police report that about 1:00 p.m., a team was on patrol in the community when they allegedly saw Levy with the firearm.

They reportedly attempted to accost him, however, he fled.

He was reportedly chased and allegedly caught attempting to conceal the firearm.

The gun, a Browning 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition, was seized and Levy was arrested and later charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

