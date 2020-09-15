Two additional COVID-19 deaths, tally now 46

Jamaica on Monday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths.

The deceased are a 44-year-old woman from Manchester with a history of hypertension and diabetes and an 87-year-old woman from Clarendon with a history of hypertension.

The health ministry says another death is under investigation.

The country’s death tally is now at 46.

Meanwhile, there were also 109 new cases with ages ranging from 5 to 87 years, increasing the total to 4,042 with 2,753 of them active.

Two more persons have recovered with an additional individual being hospitalised and one person critically ill.

A total of 101 persons are currently in hospital with 23 being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Thirty-eight persons remain quarantined in a government facility and 26,160 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.