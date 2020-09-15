Vaz vows to fulfil ministerial duties amid absent US visa

Paul Clarke, Gleaner Writer

New Minister of Energy, Science and Technology Daryl Vaz is brushing aside doubts that his lack of a United States visa will prevent him from carrying out aspects of the job.

Vaz, who was sworn in on Sunday, says he is looking forward to leading a full ministry.

"It's a new challenge, a make or break for me, and while the naysayers are already at me, that only makes me stronger," Vaz said.

He said his reappointment to the Cabinet is proof that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has faith in him, and that he hopes to repay it with hard work and dedication in service of the Jamaican people.

"What I can say further is that I will carry out my duties, and I will continue to pursue the [US visa] matter and will issue a response as soon as I have something to say," said Vaz.

Vaz’s US visa was revoked in 2019, with the politician indicating that he would resign from the Government if the travel document was not restored on appeal.

He told The Gleaner that the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the process, and that as soon as he has information on the matter he will share it with the public.

At the time of the revocation, Vaz had expressed shock at the development, and stated that the absence would inhibit his duties as the then minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

