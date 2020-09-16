CASE closes offices for deep cleaning

The offices of the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) in Portland have been closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation.

The institution says it has been notified that the child of one of its residential staff recently tested positive for COVID-19.

As such, employees on the main campus and farms may have come into close contact with the staff member.

CASE says it is currently working closely with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to execute the contact tracing process.

As a result of this development, all offices have been closed to facilitate cleaning.

Operations are expected to resume on Monday, September 21.

