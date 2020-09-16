Hanna retains St Ann South Eastern seat

Lisa Hanna has retained the St Ann South Eastern constituency for the People's National Party (PNP), having been declared the winner by 31 votes at the end of the judicial recount at the St Ann's Bay courthouse today.

Hanna received 5,150 votes to the Jamaica Labour (JLP) Party's Delroy Granston's 5,119.

The ruling JLP had sought the recount following Hanna's surprisingly slender 14 votes victory in the initial count, a margin that increased to 32 after the official recount.

This is Hanna's third triumph in what has always been considered a "safe" PNP seat.

Hanna's attorney hailed the outcome, saying he was always confident in his client would retain the seat.

Granston, a late replacement to contest the seat, accepted the outcome but said the constituency would continue to be under-represented.

He vowed to continue as the candidate for the JLP.

