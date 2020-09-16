Jamaica records 122 new COVID-19 cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded 122 new cases with ages ranging from 11 months to 88 years.

This pushes the country’s tally to 4,164 cases with 2,858 of them being active.

Of the new cases, 66 are male and 56 are female.

Meanwhile, 17 more persons have recovered, increasing the tally to 1,180.

Additionally, 100 persons are in hospital with 25 being moderately ill and eight are critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine and 25,741 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.